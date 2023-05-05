Dana White says Conor McGregor got 'caught up in the moment' at BKFC event while facing off with Mike Perry

UFC president Dana White has addressed Conor McGregor's recent face-off with Mike Perry in the BKFC ring. McGregor is currently under contract with the UFC and can't compete for any other professional combat sports organization.

McGregor, who was in attendance at BKFC 41 on April 29 was called out by former UFC welterweight Mike Perry. 'Platinum' insinuated that he'd like to face the Irishman in a bare-knuckle boxing match in the BKFC. 'The Notorious' then faced off with Perry and expressed his willingness to fight him.

In a recent appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast with Robbie Fox, Dana White was recently asked about McGregor showing up at the BKFC event, putting a BKFC belt on his shoulder, and facing off with BKFC star Mike Perry.

The UFC boss responded by jestingly indicating that McGregor, who was drinking his Proper 12 whiskey, was likely under the influence. White stated:

"Yeah, I think that Conor went out and was having fun. And he got caught up in the moment. And, you know, the dude [Perry] called him into the ring. And, you know, he did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper 12. I'm sure that probably had something to do with it too. But, you know, listen, man. At the end of the day, Conor has done a lot here. He's made a lot of money. The guy's out, having fun. And, you know, it's all good."

Robbie Fox chimed in by highlighting that it appears as though Conor McGregor's BKFC face-off with Mike Perry didn't upset Dana White too much. White replied by asserting:

"Not at all. Not even a little bit."

Watch White discuss the topic at 6:25 in the video below:

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for "number one fight in the world" after BKFC face-off

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been on an injury hiatus since July 2021. McGregor filmed The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31 alongside rival coach Michael Chandler earlier this year. The Irishman is expected to fight Chandler, potentially in a welterweight bout, later this year.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry bested former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 41. 'Platinum' then faced off with Conor McGregor inside the ring.

It's believed that a potential Perry-McGregor bare-knuckle boxing matchup probably won't materialize anytime soon. Regardless, speaking to TMZ Sports, Perry recently suggested that their bare-knuckle boxing showdown would be the biggest fight right now.

'Platinum' explained that both of them are getting older. He added that 'The Notorious' has been at the top of the game and now it's his (Perry's) time to take over. Perry said:

“Conor, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor vs. ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is the only fight to make, it is the number one fight in the world, all the fans want it... We’ll throw hands, southpaw vs. orthodox, big power punchers... I’m the better boxer, and that’s no disrespect on you mate."

Watch Perry's interview below:

