Michael Chandler breaks down Conor McGregor clash at UFC 303, believes he'll "absolutely outclass" the Irishman

Michael Chandler recently dissected his upcoming showdown with Conor McGregor at UFC 303 and confidently asserted that he is primed to deliver an exceptional performance.

Chandler is gearing up to welcome 'The Notorious' back for his long-awaited comeback to the octagon after nearly three years. He is set to headline UFC 303 during the promotion's International Fight Week 2024 in a welterweight bout against McGregor. The pay-per-view event is set for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he suffered a severe leg fracture that led to a TKO loss via doctor stoppage. 'Iron' is strategically aiming to exploit McGregor's apparent ring rust to his advantage to win the bout.

During a recent interview with Shawn Ryan, Chandler weighed in on his game plan against McGregor and expressed his belief in being a more versatile fighter than his adversary:

"What I need to work on in this fight is to continue to be the best version of myself, maybe a little bit more tactical. Realize that I'm a better fighter, a tougher fighter, and the guy who deserves it more. Whether that be getting in his face, putting him up against the cage, picking him up, putting him down, welting his spirit a little bit more, and getting the wind out of his cells."

He added:

"I don't need to get into a firefight with a guy who has a bigger rifle than me, and I think I hit harder than he does. His time out of the cage has lent itself to his timing, movement and reflexes not being what they used to be. I will go out there and get the finish and absolutely outclass and dominate him."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Chandler's most recent bout took place at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he faced 'The Diamond' and suffered a submission defeat. He holds a UFC record of two wins and three losses since joining the promotion in January 2021.

Michael Chandler pushes back against reported three-round demand from Conor McGregor for UFC 303 bout

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hewlani, Michael Chandler tackled the swirling rumors indicating Conor McGregor's preference for a three-round bout at UFC 303 instead of the customary five-round main event.

'Iron' clarified that while the proposition was indeed floated his way, he successfully negotiated for a full-length five-round showdown instead:

"It was very interesting. When I heard it [the three-round reports] later on, I liked five rounds... I like the idea of the training camp you have to put in for five rounds... One of us wants it, and one of us doesn't. That's a good indicator of who's ready to go to battle. I'm excited, and I'm glad it's five rounds. I think it was more discussed on his side more than it was on my side."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (5:00):