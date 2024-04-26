KnuckleMania IV tickets: How to watch Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles?

Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC) is set to host its premier event of the year, KnuckleMania IV, this weekend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The stacked card will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash featuring former UFC welterweight fighters Mike Perry and Thiago Alves. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, heavyweight championship gold will be on the line as reigning champion Mick Terrill defends his title against two-division titleholder Lorenzo Hunt.

For those eager to experience KnuckleMania IV firsthand at the Peacock Theater, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase. Combat sports enthusiasts can secure their seats in various sections by purchasing tickets from the AXS and Viagogo websites.

Ticket prices range from $132 to $177 for standard back sections, with middle seats priced between $1725 and $1970. For those seeking the ultimate ringside experience, expect to make a substantial investment of $9850 for premium viewing close to the action in the squared circle.

The main card of KnuckleMania IV is set to kick off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States, which corresponds to a 2 AM GMT start time on Sunday, April 28, in the United Kingdom.

Ring walkouts for the main event are expected to occur around 1 AM ET/10 PM PT, with the exact timing subject to the duration of the undercard fights. Meanwhile, the preliminary card is scheduled to air at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT (12 AM GMT, Sunday).

Complete fight card for KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves

Main Card

Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves: light heavyweight bout

Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt: heavyweight title bout

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee: heavyweight bout

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs: middleweight bout

Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora: women’s bantamweight bout

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane: middleweight bout

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr: lightweight bout

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas: bantamweight bout

Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez: middleweight bout

Preliminary Card

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan: bantamweight bout

Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks: lightweight bout

Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal: cruiserweight bout