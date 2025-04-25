KO machine Sean Climaco admits the bittersweet feeling of not getting the finish in his last victory: “It felt kinda off”

Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco is used to ending fights with exclamation marks. So when he walked away from his last win at ONE Fight Night 28 against Diego Paez with a split decision win, things didn't feel quite right.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Climaco shared his thoughts about his last outing:

“After my last fight, it’s been a while since I had won a decision, and I realized, like, ‘Dang.’ It felt kinda off to me. I’ve always been finishing all my opponents every time I get a win. But after that, I realized, ‘Oh, it’s okay to not get the knockout."

The bar is different for a fighter known for highlight-reel knockouts and walk-off power. Finishes are what fans expect - and what Sean Climaco himself expects, too. And as he gears up to face undefeated 19-year-old prospect Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31, Climaco is focused on making this one count.

"A little bit more patient" - Sean Climaco says he's evolved from brawler to calculated finisher for ONE Fight Night 31

With experience gained over the years, Sean Climaco's heat has turned from chaotic to more calculated.

"I'm still that kind of fighter now," he said. "But I'm also a little bit more patient with that now and have more experience. So I feel like this is a step up for him to be facing a guy in his prime and more of a mature fighter."

The Fil-Am striker sees Akif Guluzada's youth as both a threat and an opening. With the recklessness typical of his age, the Azerbaijani phenom is explosive, fast, and fearless, but that confidence could lead him straight into danger.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via livestream on Prime Video with an active subscription.

