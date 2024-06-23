Kongthoranee expects a clash of styles between ‘equally great fighters’ Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is excited to see how things play out when Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty square off for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

On Friday, September 6, ONE Championship will return to the United States for a loaded ONE 168 card at Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado. Taking center stage will be two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty as he puts 26 pounds of gold on the line against one of the most dynamic strikers in Muay Thai, Superlek.

Days before he steps inside the Circle with Superlek, Kongthoranee shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated title tilt, telling the South China Morning Post:

"I feel like between Jonathan and Superlek are both great fighters, equally great fighters. They just have different styles. I think that fight would be really, really fun to watch."

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait until September to see 'The Kicking Machine' back in action.

Kongthoranee has upset on his mind against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 68

Returning to the Circle this Friday, June 28, Superlek is set to square off with streaking Thai contender Kongthoranee in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In what will be the biggest fight of his career thus far, Kongthoranee rides into the Mecca of Muay Thai sitting on a seven-fight win streak with an 8-1 overall record under the ONE Championship banner.

Meanwhile, Superlek is coming off two of the biggest wins of his career, besting 'The Iron Man' Rodtang in September, followed by a sensational five-round performance against Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Will Kongthoranee bag the biggest win of his combat sports career, or will Superlek add another notch to his belt before heading to the U.S. for a showdown with 'The General'?

ONE Championship will present ONE Friday Fights 68 live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 28. Click here to purchase the event via pay-per-view.