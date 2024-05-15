Banger alert: Jonathan Di Bella-Prajanchai world title tilt set for ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28

Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai's clash for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title will go down at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

The promotion confirmed the contest on its official website yesterday, just slightly over a week after ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda MMA that their clash would be part of the promotion's "tentpole" ONE Friday Fights card at the end of Q2 2024.

Di Bella lost his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title after failing to meet the hydration requirements during the official weigh-in ceremony of ONE Friday Fights 58 this past April.

Later, the Canadian-Italian superstar withdrew from the contest due to illness, which was confirmed by his dad and coaching team at Team Di Bella Kickboxing.

That delay and unfortunate turn of events, however, should not diffuse any fire within Jonathan Di Bella's system.

The undefeated kickboxer is ready to resume his quest inside the ONE Circle with another typically dominant performance inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Through his two outings under the promotional banner, the former kingpin has put his cracking combinations and speed to good use against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams.

He hopes to do the same against Prajanchai, who has a golden opportunity to join the best of the best as a two-sport ONE world champion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Prajanchai heads into his showdown vs Jonathan Di Bella in fine form

If Jonathan Di Bella's exciting blend of speed, power, and volume has been eye-catching, the same can be said for Prajanchai's abilities to put on constant barnburners.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete thrilled the world with three blockbuster displays against Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (for the interim crown), and Akram Hamidi to book his shot at a unification war against Lasiri.

And he made the most of his rematch against the Italian-Moroccan dynamo, finishing him inside the opening round of their fixture at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December last year.

A veteran of nearly 400 professional bouts, Prajanchai is always ready to throw down against the planet's best.

Thankfully, he will have just that kind of war awaiting him when he faces Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 in Asia primetime on June 28.

The entire event will air live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.