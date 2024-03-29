Superbon sees Prajanchai accomplishing two-sport dream vs Jonathan Di Bella: "He is good with his hands"

Top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon is one of several competitors in ONE Championship that has tried his hand at competing at the very highest level in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

His attempt to win the Muay Thai title was unsuccessful last December when he lost a decision to featherweight king Tawanchai.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, a fellow Thai competitor will look to accomplish this feat as strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai crosses over into kickboxing.

Challenging Jonathan Di Bella for his crown, this clash of strawweight champions is sure to be a must-watch at Lumpinee Stadium on April 5.

Superbon gave his prediction for this fight in ONE Championship, where he gave the edge to Prajanchai, stating that he can compete with the boxing skills that Di Bella brings to the table:

"Prajanchai vs Jonathan Di Bella would be very interesting. Di Bella, he has good speed and boxing, you know. But Prajanchai has good Muay Thai and I think he is good with his hands too. So it's interesting. But would say Prajanchai will win in this fight."

Superbon will share the card with Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai

The clash of strawweight champions isn't the only title fight that is on deck for April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as Superbon closes out ONE Friday Fights 58.

Following Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella will be no easy task, but if there's any fight that can do it, it might just be this one.

A historic trilogy will come to an end as Superbon takes on Marat Grigorian for the second time under the ONE Championship banner.

With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line, the former champ can take one step closer to a rematch with Chingiz Allazov should he be successful on April 5.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime next Friday.