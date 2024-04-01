In today's combat sports era, having a perfect record and keeping it intact has been the status quo, but ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, is not one of them. In fact, he doesn't care about it.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Di Bella shared about his mentality in fighting and how he doesn't want to cherry pick his opponents in an effort to stack a pile of easy wins.

The Canadian-Italian star explained:

"I always always focus on winning and one fight at a time. I realy don't care about records. I don't try to protect my record. I don't try to fight easy fights. I always try to fight the best so it doesn't matter who it is in front of me, I always want to win."

Jonathan Di Bella currently boasts a 2-0 record in the world's largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in 2022 and becoming the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

The two fighters that were victimized by the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative were Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, whom he both defeated by unanimous decision in October 2022 and October 2023, respectively.

Before he signed with ONE Championship, he already had a perfect kickboxing record of 10-0.

Jonathan Di Bella wants to defend his world title as much as possible

Jonathan Di Bella isn't satisfied with his current status as one of the best kickboxers in the world today because he also aims to be an active world champion who has successfully defended his 26-pound golden belt multiple times.

This goal by the 27-year-old athlete continues as he faces the ONE straweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

