Kongthoranee inspired to win gold and stand among fellow ONE world champions: "It just looks so good"

Like any other professional combat sports athlete, top flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's biggest goal in his career is to win a world title.
The current number three-ranked divisional contender reiterated this desire during his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, where he explained that having the 26-pound golden belt boosts the aura of a fighter and adds more confidence:
"I've seen a lot of other champions; they got the belt on their shoulders, and it just looks so good. And I feel like the belt would bring a lot of good feelings."
Kongthoranee is preparing for his rematch against the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama on May 2 for the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 28-year-old aims to reassert his mastery over the veteran contender and prove that his previous split-decision victory last February wasn't a fluke.
Kongthoranee took the lessons he learned from Superlek fight to elevate his game even further
The Sor Sommai representative is now on a three-fight win streak, but prior to this, he sustained a unanimous decision loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68.
But Kongthoranee used this setback to become a better fighter and took the lessons he learned from that fight to win his subsequent matches. He stated this during a recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA:
"I would say Superlek. He was a great fighter, so I don't think, oh, that's the fight I lost, but it's the fight that also prepared me for Nong-O, and also all of my other opponents, I feel like they are all great."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.