Kongthoranee inspired to win gold and stand among fellow ONE world champions: "It just looks so good"

Like any other professional combat sports athlete, top flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's biggest goal in his career is to win a world title.

The current number three-ranked divisional contender reiterated this desire during his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, where he explained that having the 26-pound golden belt boosts the aura of a fighter and adds more confidence:

"I've seen a lot of other champions; they got the belt on their shoulders, and it just looks so good. And I feel like the belt would bring a lot of good feelings."

Kongthoranee is preparing for his rematch against the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama on May 2 for the headliner of ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 28-year-old aims to reassert his mastery over the veteran contender and prove that his previous split-decision victory last February wasn't a fluke.

Kongthoranee took the lessons he learned from Superlek fight to elevate his game even further

The Sor Sommai representative is now on a three-fight win streak, but prior to this, he sustained a unanimous decision loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 68.

But Kongthoranee used this setback to become a better fighter and took the lessons he learned from that fight to win his subsequent matches. He stated this during a recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I would say Superlek. He was a great fighter, so I don't think, oh, that's the fight I lost, but it's the fight that also prepared me for Nong-O, and also all of my other opponents, I feel like they are all great."

