'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung set to return in a UFC Fight Night main event against top ranked featherweight

Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie to MMA fans around the world, will face Dan Ige in his next UFC fight. According to a report from ESPN, the two top featherweight fighters are set to throw down in the main event of the UFC Fight Night on June 19th.

Following his last knockout win over Gavin Tucker, Ige called for a fight against Korean Zombie. By the looks of it, the UFC has granted 50K his wish as the two men will collide in June in a five-round bout.

Here is the report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

Per sources, Korean Zombie (@KoreanZombieMMA) vs. Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) will headline a UFC Fight Night on June 19. A fight Ige has been calling for. Zombie in title contention, looking to bounce back from loss to Ortega. Two hard hitters at 145. https://t.co/l7ThqICUOf — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

Dan Ige is one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC's stacked featherweight division. 50K has already secured notable wins over the likes of Danny Henry, and Edson Barboza. He recently bounced back from his loss to Calvin Kattar with a stunning KO of Gavin Tucker inside 22 seconds of the fight.

Ige currents sits in the #7 spot in the featherweight rankings. However, a win over The Korean Zombie possibly could see Ige break into the Top 5 of the 145-lbs rankings.

Dan Ige with the second fastest KO of the night lol ridiculous #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/LmwVmVU15s — MMA mania (@mmamania) March 14, 2021

Chan Sung Jung will want to get back in the win column

Chan Sung Jung went the distance in his last fight against Brian Ortega. The two featherweights took each other to the limit but it was eventually T-City who emerged as the winner and earned a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title.

That being said, Chan Sung Jung will hope to put away Ige in their upcoming main event bout. The Korean Zombie could push for a shot after Max Holloway faces the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega if he has an impressive outing.

As #3 ranked Zabit Magomedsharipov and the #4 ranked Yair Rodriguez have been inactive for a while, Chan Sung Jung could take full advantage of the situation and break into the Top 3 with a win in June.

As things stand, the venue for the UFC Fight Night event on June 19th is yet to be announced.