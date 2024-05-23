Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker shares three-word reaction to Joe Rogan unloading on the heavy bag

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker reacted to a recent video of UFC commentator Joe Rogan punching and kicking a heavy bag.

Before working with the UFC, Rogan fell in love with martial arts through Taekwondo and competed while growing up. Since then, the 56-year-old podcasting legend has randomly released footage of him destroying heavy bags with vicious kicks.

Earlier this week, the beloved UFC commentator took to Instagram and posted his latest video showcasing his kicking power. Rogan detailed the adversity he overcame due to a knee injury by saying this in the caption:

"I went without kicking for a whole year to deal with a knee injury and thanks to @ways2well it’s now 100% pain free. The video of me hitting that bag was yesterday, and in the past if I did that the next day my knee would be sore, but today I feel absolutely perfect."

Rogan continued:

"That bag is 130 pounds and the amount of torque generated by kicking full blast is just insane. It’s one of my favorite things to do and the best way ever to release stress, but before @ways2well it felt like every time I did it it just fucked my knee up more. I can’t thank them enough. @ferrisbuhler81 (the owner) is an amazing guy and a great friend, and I can’t thank him and his company enough."

The Instagram comment section featured many celebrities and martial artists complimenting Joe Rogan's training footage. Travis Barker, a famous drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, had this to say:

"Lookin strong Joe"

When did Joe Rogan become a UFC commentator?

The early days of the UFC featured commentators and analysts with varying levels of knowledge. In 1997, Joe Rogan joined the team at UFC 12 as a backstage reporter and post-fight interviewer who knew more than the average person because of his experience in Taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Rogan ended up parting ways with the promotion due to the low-level pay at the time. However, he re-joined the UFC in the early 2000s after becoming close friends with then-President Dana White. The legendary podcaster has since commentated thousands of fights and solidified his legacy in MMA.

