ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has claimed his second MMA victory in emphatic fashion by beating Ahmed Mujtaba in just 64 seconds into their MMA lightweight match on Nov. 8 as part of the stacked ONE 169 card, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo forced a tap out of Mujtaba with a D'Arce choke in the opening round, and ONE Championship looked back on this top-level performance after they posted the full fight replay on their YouTube channel recently.

They wrote the video's description with:

"ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo and Pakistani warrior Ahmed Mujtaba clashed in an intense MMA brawl in November 2024!"

The 21-year-old California native perfectly executed a feint-over right-hand combination that floored the Pakistani MMA standout before quickly transitioning to one of his favorite submission techniques.

Fans couldn't help themselves but get excited for what the future holds for the Atos representative, as users @lib33, @Ish4908, @Bruce4lmighty, and @Elwin-w3v sent their best wishes for him through their comments:

"Nice fight for a second MMA fight. Keep going KR !"

"The pounding speed is crazy"

"KR is no joke"

"Give him title shot already"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Kade Ruotolo reveals that his twin brother Tye's words gave him a boost in getting the impressive win over Ahmed Mujtaba

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion claimed that his twin brother, Tye, has given him an important reminder before his second MMA outing.

Speaking at the post-event conference, Kade shared what the current ONE welterweight submission grappling king told him that added more confidence in securing the victory, as he stated:

"My debut, obviously, a lot of nerves going into it. It is a whole different world, I was a little bit more cautious. And my brother this time around, he's like, hey, we're here to make a statement. And I'm like, alright, sounds good. I'm really stoked to be able to make a statement, really."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action from the ONE 169 via the free event replay.

