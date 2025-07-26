  • home icon
"Krylov was about to be punched through the canvas" - Fans react as Bogdan Guskov secures first round KO against Nikita Krylov at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 26, 2025 22:08 GMT
Fans react to Bogdan Guskov (right) displaying his devastating power against Nikita Krylov (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans across the globe took notice of Bogdan Guskov's opening-round knockout win against Nikita Krylov at UFC Abu Dhabi. Many expressed admiration for the Uzbek, who earned his fourth straight victory inside the octagon.

In his second fight of the year, Guskov took on Krylov in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Following an unsuccessful octagon debut against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 226 in 2023, 'Czarevitch' bounced back and amassed a three-fight win streak. He recently defeated Billy Elekana via a second-round submission at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Krylov was coming off an opening-round knockout loss to former 205-pound title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 314.

Guskov dropped Krylov with a powerful right hand before inflicting damage from above with his ground and pound, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in and call off the fight at the 4:18 mark of the opening round.

Check out the post below:

Screenshot of Championship Rounds' X post

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Kinda late stoppage Krylov was about to be punched through the canvas''
Another stated:

''Give this man a power slap contract asap''

Other fans wrote:

''MMA Guru called it perfectly''
''I speak for everyone in America when I say every card should be on this early''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Guskov is now 4-1 in the UFC. Notably, the 32-year-old also has the second longest active finish streak in the promotion (4). During the post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, he said:

''Just give me location and say for me name it's all and I show beautiful fight''

Check out Bogdan Guskov's comments below (0:58):

youtube-cover
