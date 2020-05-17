Krzysztof Jotko secures a vital win over Eryk Anders at UFC Fight Night 176

Krzysztof Jotko

In the second fight of tonight's UFC Fight Night 176, Eryk Anders stepped into the Octagon against Krzysztof Jotko in an exciting middleweight bout. The fight was exactly what we hoped for and lived up to its full expectations, as both fighters went the distance in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth bout.

Similar to the first fight of the night between Song Yadong and Marlon Vera, this one also was decided via unanimous decision, with Jotko securing a huge win over 'Ya Boi' in a fight which ended in a final scoreline of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28).

Krzysztof Jotko secures a huge win over Eryk Anders at UFC Fight Night 176

Krzysztof Jotko has been a part of the UFC roster for almost seven years and throughout his tenure under the organization, the Polish middleweight fighter has faced top names such as the likes of David Branch, Uriah Hall, and Edmen Shahbazyan, who have all been a part of the stacked UFC Middleweight Division.

Jotko started-off tonight's fight mostly on the backfoot and did quite an impressive job to defend himself from Anders in the opening round. Anders struggled a bit to connect his shots and also take his opponent down.

As far as Jotko was concerned, the 30-year-old had a few solid left hands in store for 'Ya Boi' which the former perfectly executed in the third round of the bout, as Anders struggled to do anything with Jotko's back against the cage.

The fight eventually ended in favor of the Polish fighter, who picked up a vital win over the former two-time Performance of the Night winner.