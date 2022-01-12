KSI admits it "irks" him to see Jake Paul knock people out and build a boxing career

KSI has revealed that it annoys him to see Jake Paul being so successful with his boxing career. It seems that his frustrations are a result of him not being able to find time to focus on his own fighting career.

During a discussion with Logan Paul on Impaulsive, the British YouTuber also stated how his busy schedule does not give him much time to fight:

"Bro, it f*****g irks me to see Jake just destroying everyone and winning... people don't think it gets to me, it f*****g gets to me... I have to deal with people just tell me bulls**t all the time... I'm there like, 'Bro I want to get in the ring, I want to fight' but there is just things, it's life."

Watch the full Impaulsive episode below:

The British rapper has not been inside the squared circle since his fight against Logan Paul in late 2019. He insists that his wish to return to the ring has been stifled by his growing music career and other ventures.

"It was almost inevitable that we came together" - Logan Paul reveals how he and KSI started a company together

It seems KSI and Logan Paul have put their beef behind them as they are now business partners. The pair recently started a beverage company called Prime Hydration.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Paul discussed his evolving relationship with his former rival. The Cleveland native explained how he put the feud behind him and started the company with the British rapper:

"After the podcast with JJ, content was so rich, we realized that we f****d with each other. I like the kid a lot. We've had parallel careers pretty much our whole lives. In my eyes, it was almost inevitable that we came together at one point. I think we're at the intersection right now."

Watch the full video below (Paul starts discussing their relationship at 0:50):

The two announced their joint-business venture Prime Hydration on January 5, putting any potential future bouts between them on hold for now.

Edited by Aziel Karthak