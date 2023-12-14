KSI dating history: The YouTuber-boxer's current and past relationships explored

While KSI has spent a good deal of his life in front of the camera, he has managed to keep his love life very private.

KSI reportedly dated Seana Cuthbert early in his career before the pair split in 2014. During their time together, Cuthbert appeared on a number of the Brit's YouTube videos.

The YouTuber announced the break up via now-deleted posts on his official X handle in August 2014. Later, Cuthbert cited the distance between them and his busy YouTube career as reasons for their split.

“I met JJ when I was 17, he lived in London, I lived in Newcastle so it was long distance. He was also really busy with his YouTube, he didn't have time for a relationship and he wanted to go out and enjoy himself which every lad does. I have moved on, he's moved on." [H/t The Mirror]

The 30-year-old Londoner was then reportedly in a relationship with Instagram model Lois Sharpe. While little is known about them, Sharpe broke the news on Instagram in November 2017 that the pair were no longer dating.

Around the same time, 'The Nightmare' seemed to confirm in an Instagram live video that he was single.

The identity of KSI's current relationship is unknown. That said, he stated in his 2023 Amazon documentary that he was back with his girlfriend after breaking up with her in 2021. Furthermore, he confirmed his relationship status in an appearance on Good Morning Britain in August:

“I keep my private things very, very private. I have a girlfriend and she's very private, we keep things quiet.”

KSI predicts Tommy Fury won't get "any money" for his next fights

KSI took on Tommy Fury in October this year. The highly anticipated boxing matchup ended in a unanimous decision victory for Fury. Since then, the YouTuber has seemingly had a hard time accepting the loss and looks to be open to a rematch despite 'TNT' brushing the idea off.

During a recent Sidecast episode, KSI spoke about how he wants Fury to be reminded that "he didn't win" their fight. Furthermore, 'The Nightmare' also claimed that 'TNT' won't be making as much money from his next fights:

"I feel like I want him to be reminded that publicly he didn't win that fight. And I guess people are like, 'You should let go, you lost the fight.'... But maybe it's going to take a while for me to be like, 'Yeah I lost.' I think that's okay. I don't think he will get any money for his next fight anymore. I don't think there's an audience for him."

