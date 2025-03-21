We asked AI to predict the winner of KSI vs. Dillon Danis (And it gave a definitive reply)

The KSI vs. Dillon Danis fight is viewed by many as a clash between an influencer-cum-boxer and a submission grappling savant-cum-MMA fighter, which would be contested under boxing rules. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the KSI-Danis fight's winner, and it put forth a definitive response.

Ad

The AI listed a few key factors in the fight namely KSI's boxing experience, Danis' combat sports background, and both fighters' style and approach.

It suggested that KSI has devoted more time toward honing his pugilistic skills and has competed in multiple influencer boxing matches. It acknowledged that though the Englishman's boxing prowess isn't on the level of an experienced boxer, he brings aggression and power to the table. The celebrity has also exhibited a desire to adapt and evolve.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Danis is known for his background in other martial arts and combat sports, mainly in BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and MMA. He brings limited boxing experience to the ring. 'El Jefe' is believed to have displayed major limitations in his pugilistic prowess in his lone boxing match, a disqualification (DQ) defeat against YouTuber-cum-boxer Logan Paul in October 2023.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As for their respective approaches, KSI is expected to utilize a power-punching style marked by aggression. Alternatively, there's a huge question mark surrounding Danis' ability to adapt his martial arts skills -- his grappling-centric skills -- to the boxing realm.

Ad

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for KSI vs. Dillon Danis

On the basis of their respective observed skills and boxing experience heading into the KSI vs. Dillon Danis matchup, it's KSI who's the heavy favorite to secure the win. It's incredibly likely that the Englishman would bag a knockout or unanimous decision win. The evidence is glaringly indicative of KSI having greater boxing skills.

Ad

Two factors that have influenced the prediction are that KSI has more actively participated in boxing than Danis has, and the latter hasn't put up as good a showing as the Briton in his boxing venture thus far.

As such, KSI's focus on the sport hands him an obvious edge, while Danis' lack of experience in the sweet science puts him at a huge disadvantage. Hence, KSI is likely to emerge as the winner as per the prediction.

Ad

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match

KSI vs. Dillon Danis: Misfits Boxing co-founder sends ominous warning ahead of fight against 'El Jefe'

Misfits Boxing co-founder, KSI, last competed in October 2023 and was outpointed by Tommy Fury. The KSI vs. Dillon Danis fight headlines the MF & DAZN: X Series 21 event at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on March 29, 2025.

Ad

Another element at play is considered to be Danis' upcoming MMA bout against ex-UFC star Tony Ferguson, which is expected to take place under the GFL (Global Fight League) banner in May 2025.

In his recent X post, KSI implied that his dominant victory over 'El Jefe' would dent any potential interest in the Danis-Ferguson MMA fight and end Danis' fighting career altogether.

"I don't think people understand what I'm about to do to Danis. His fight with Ferguson will be dead. His UFC dreams will be dead. His career in combat sports will finally be dead."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.