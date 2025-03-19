"You're fighting an old Tony Ferguson" - Fans rip into Dillon Danis for distasteful comment under viral '2-3 years and forget reel'

Dillon Danis often catches the attention of the people for his provoking social media posts and feuds. In one such recent instance, Danis commented on a viral reel drawing flak from MMA fans.

'2-3 years and forget' is a comment largely attributed to the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He said that to Daniel Cormier in an interview while highlighting the dominance of Dagestani wrestling in MMA. Danis has no love lost for the Dagestani fighters and misses no chance to take shots at them on social media.

ESPN MMA posted a video of some kids enjoying pizzas on the mats with the same phrase on the video:

"2-3 years and forget".

Check out the video below:

Danis showed up in the comments section and wrote:

"Won't be the same if they aren't inb*eds."

Danis' comment evoked an immediate fan reaction, with one fan writing:

"You're fighting an old Tony Ferguson."

Another fan retorted with an angry response and wrote:

"There's a special place in Hell for sad people like you have the behaviour of a 8-year-old. Grow up."

A fan responded to Danis in his style, saying:

"fun fact your ancestor also inb*eds."

Check out some more fan reactions to Dillon Danis' comment below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram].

Gordon Ryan dismisses Dillon Danis as a "real athlete" while praising him for staying in the public eye for doing "nothing"

Dillon Danis remains in the news for his provocative statements and feuds with other combat sports athletes. He was also involved in a beef with American submission wrestler Gordon Ryan.

Ryan was invited by Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show where they had a long conversation. On being asked about Danis in the latter part of the interview, Ryan replied:

"You gotta give Dillon props, Dillon is like a guy that makes things happen, like he manages to stay in the public eye not having really any credentials or skills of any kind. He hasn't won anything big. He was decent in jiu-jitsu, there was one point where he was competing with the best guys but he could never really beat the best guys. His record at black belt is 18-16."

Helwani further added:

"He's a master of getting himself into big matches and then pulling out. He doesn't do anything athletically, he keeps getting these big matches and keeps things in the public eye. So, yeah, nothing against Dillan but he is not a real athlete."

Check out Gordon Ryan's comments on Dillan Danis below (24:10):

