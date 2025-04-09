  • home icon
  KSI gets 100% real about fighting Conor McGregor someday, makes surprising revelation about potential fight: "I know my worth"

KSI gets 100% real about fighting Conor McGregor someday, makes surprising revelation about potential fight: "I know my worth"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 09, 2025 05:55 GMT
KSI (left) gives insight on potential fight against Conor McGregor (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
KSI (left) gives insight on potential fight against Conor McGregor (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI recently weighed in on potentially fighting former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. The Brit discussed negotiations for a potential matchup, claiming that 'The Notorious' refused a fight with him.

McGregor notably issued a callout to KSI during his appearance at the heavyweight boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. Although the duo have gone back-and-forth several times, a fight between the two is far from coming to fruition, especially considering McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract.

In his appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast, KSI said:

"I tried [fighting Conor McGregor], and it didn't happen. He said, 'Nah.' He refused. But, it is what it is. He's doing his thing, he's got a lot going on, especially with Bare Knuckle, and whatever situation he's going through. So, it's fine."
He continued:

"Nah, I just don't need to [fight bare knuckle]. I feel like, for me, I know my worth. Over the past couple months, I've definately nunderstood what my worth is."

Check out KSI's comments below:

Former UFC fighter weighs in on Conor McGregor's UFC return

Since fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021, Conor McGregor has not stepped into the octagon. An injury hiatus, negotiations with the UFC, a public spat with USADA, promotional obligations for the 'Road House' remake, and most recently, political aspirations, have delayed his return to the cage.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes that if and when the Irishman superstar returns to the octagon, he'll likely come up short. In an episode of ESPN's Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen said:

"He's got a beating standing in front of him. There's not an athlete under contract of the UFC that he can beat. I don't even mean that to be a jerk. They bring him back, put him in a main event, all of a sudden you're asking him to do five rounds, we got a guy that can't breathe for a full round."
He continued:

"There's no reason to come back. There's an as* whooping waiting for you. Apparently life is good without it. He can still make headlines without it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी