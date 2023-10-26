"KSI is going to appeal this" - Jake Paul takes a shot at 'JJ' as Tommy Fury gives brutal prediction on possible matchup between the two

Social media star and boxing sensation Jake Paul has a fierce rivalry with fellow YouTuber KSI.

Althought the two haven't faced each other yet in the boxing ring, they both have one opponent in common, who has managed to get the better of both of them.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury, has fought and defeated both Paul and KSI. Fury was asked to predict a potential face-off between KSI and Paul.

He confidently predicted that 'The Problem Child' would knock out 'JJ'. He said:

“I think Jake Paul would knock him out. He just knows what he's doing Jake, doesn't he? He’s actually not bad, like Jake’s better than some prospects in actual boxing. You know, but what do you expect? He’s training with the best and he’s putting the time and hours in. If he engages with Jake, Jake would knock him out. Hundred percent.”

Paul immediately reacted to Fury's favorable prediction and took a dig at KSI by joking that he might appeal the interview. He also mentioned statistics behind both their fights, stating that him and Fury sold more pay-per-view buys.

He wrote:

"Hahahaha. KSI is going to appeal this interview. 700K buys globally they did. Great number. Less than Tommy and I but still a great outcome thanks to Logan being on the card."

Check out his post and Fury's comments below:

Tommy Fury believes that he will face Jake Paul again in the future

Jake Paul's fight against Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on 26 February marked his first professional boxing loss in seven fights.

However, Fury believes that the two put up a great challenge against each other and will surely rematch in the future, despite his recent comments about leaving influencer boxing behind. Fury said:

"I am the only fight for Jake Paul. Me and [Jake] Paul are the dance partners and he knows that himself. Me and him will always make a good fight, will always make a big fight. So whenever he's done with what he's doing, I'm sure me and him will meet again one day."

Paul's next fight is reportedly a rematch against Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts setting.

Check out Fury's comments below:

