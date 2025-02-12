KSI issues bold prediction for potential Jake Paul boxing match, fans react: "Words don't matter"

KSI has once again taken a shot at Jake Paul, claiming he would make the American fighter “look s**t” if they ever faced off in the ring. The British YouTuber-turned-boxer made the bold statement during an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, reigniting talks of a long-awaited showdown.

Jake Paul, who has built a solid boxing record by taking on former MMA fighters and fellow influencers, has long been KSI’s biggest rival in the crossover boxing scene. Despite both fighters trading insults for years, their paths have never crossed in the ring. While KSI remains confident in his ability to beat Paul, the American has often dismissed these claims, accusing him of avoiding the fight.

Check out KSI's comments below:

Fans quickly reacted to KSI’s latest statement, with many questioning whether his words held any weight. Doubts over the fight ever happening flooded the comments, with many dismissing KSI’s words as mere hype.

A fan wrote:

"words don’t matter, he’ll never fight him."

"This man be yapping"

"He’s not fought anyone good at all"

"all talks, no action!"

"You couldn't even KO a rapper."

Some supporters backed his confidence, believing he had what it takes to defeat Paul.

"He would 100% make Jake look like sh*t at a fair weight and with an improved more hybrid version of his style Jake and team know this so they not risking the fair weight. However, I don’t see the style he used against Tommy being 100% effective due to its repetitive nature"

"Of course he would Ksi is better"

Check out a screenshot of some fan comments and reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to KSI talking about fighting Jake Paul

Michael Bisping shuts down Jake Paul’s claims about Canelo Alvarez fight

Talks for a potential boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul nearly reached a deal but ultimately collapsed in the final stages of negotiations.

Rather than taking on Paul, Alvarez is now set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After the fight fell through, Paul took to social media to call out Alvarez, but former UFC champion Michael Bisping quickly responded with a sharp rebuttal:

"Jake Paul is at it again, making an absolute fool out of himself. Calling out Canelo Alvarez, making videos dancing around in a sombrero, paying no respect, and saying Canelo is ducking him. Apparently, they were all signed to fight, but then he (Alvarez) is terrified. He's gone off to Saudi Arabia, selling his soul and all the rest of it. Shut the hell up!"

Check out Bisping's comments in the video below:(0.06)

