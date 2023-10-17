KSI's corner caught giving questionable advice about an illegal move in Tommy Fury fight

KSI recently went up against Tyson Fury's half-brother, Tommy Fury, at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England last weekend.

While the British YouTuber started the fight strong and had his moments in the ring, Fury ultimately won the contest via majority decision, which was later overturned to a unanimous decision after one of the judges made an error adding up the scores. Fury defeated the YouTuber 57-56 on all three judges' scorecards.

Despite many calling the event a forgettable affair, several controversial moments were served throughout the evening. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, KSI can be seen receiving some dubious advice from his cornermen.

@Rx_605 recently tweeted a clip of the SIDEMEN star's corner asking him to hold Tommy Fury in a clinch long enough to tempt 'TNT' into throwing an illegal back-of-the-head strike. His coach can be heard saying:

"You're up on all the rounds. He's got a point deducted. Stay in the clinch with him and make him... he'll hit you on the back of the head again, we know he will."

It's no secret that 'Rabbit Punches' or illegal strikes to the back of the head are dangerous to fighters' health and can cause life-altering injuries. Given that the YouTuber was up against a professional boxer with a 10-0 record, it was undoubtedly risky to urge him to take back-of-the-head shots for a win.

Darren Till sounds off on KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match

Former UFC star Darren Till wasn't impressed with what he saw at last weekend's Misfits Boxing card in Manchester.

As mentioned, KSI faced Tommy Fury in the squared circle and came up short on the judges' scorecards. In the other main event, Dillon Danis was handed a disqualification against Logan Paul after attempting a guillotine choke in the final round.

While many consider Tommy Fury to be a legitimate boxer with the credentials to back him up, Darren Till isn't a fan of the 24-year-old Englishman. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Till slammed the lack of boxing skills on display during the KSI vs. Fury fight and said:

"The co-main and main event just weren’t any good. Tommy did the same thing... It’s like his brain didn’t know what to do. He’d run in with the right hand, KSI would duck, he would hug, and he didn’t even know how to box on the inside... One, I don’t think he’s got any power. Two, honestly, I just don’t think he’s cut out for this s***." [h/t mmafighting.com]

Watch the full interview below: