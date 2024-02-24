KSI shares one-word reaction to Tommy Fury firing at Sidemen's Miniminter

KSI recently reacted after his former foe Tommy Fury sounded off on Sidemen member Miniminter.

It doesn't appear as though the rivalry between the boxer and YouTuber-turned-boxer was settled in the ring as they have continued to trade jibes at each other since their bout. This latest exchange began after 'TNT' uploaded a video to his Instagram story and fired back at Miniminter for a comment he made about his family and issued a warning. He said:

"Simon [Miniminter] from Sidemen, say whatever you want about your mate, KSI. You lost. But don't ever mention my daughter's name again or me and yous are gonna have a problem. Keep my child's name out your mouth."

Expand Tweet

The video caught the attention of KSI, who shared a one word response that will likely anger Tommy Fury. He wrote:

"Bambi."

KSI's tweet reacting to Fury firing back at Miniminter [Image courtesy: @KSI - X]

Fury earned a unanimous decision win over KSI when they fought in the main event of The Prime Card this past October. It will be interesting to see whether the recent exchanges result in a rematch between the two in the near future.

What did Sidemen's Miniminter say that angered Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury clearly took offense to what Sidemen's Miniminter said about him during a podcast, which resulted in him firing back and KSI then getting involved.

Miniminter shared his thoughts on Fury claiming he's done with influencer boxing in favor of the purity of the sport and competing against fellow professional boxers. He mentioned that influencer bouts would sell more tickets and be more lucrative before taking a jibe at him for what he named his child. He said:

"Everyone who was like, 'Oh, I know boxing. Tommy's [Fury] going to win. It's not going to be close', to being that close. Tommy then saying how he's like done with influencer boxing but won't fight for doubt cause it won't sell tickets. So, who's he trying to fight? People that sell tickets [are] influencers...His kid's called Bambi."

Expand Tweet