"Lying through your teeth" - UFC CEO Dana White bulldozers claims of The Prime Card generating 1.3M PPV buys

Dana White has established himself as the greatest promoter in mixed martial arts history. During his time as UFC President, the company has generated over 1,000,000 pay-per-view buys on multiple cards, setting a company record with 2,400,000 pay-per-view buys at UFC 229. Furthermore, he helped promote a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, which generated 4,300,000 pay-per-view buys.

Amidst claims that The Prime Card generated 1,300,000 pay-per-view buys, the UFC CEO shared why he does not believe that number to be accurate. Speaking on The Full Send Podcast, White stated:

"Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and, if you did sell 1.3 - if you sold f**king 700,000 pay-per-view buys, they'd be putting on fights f**king ten times a year. When you hear those kind of numbers flying around the pay-per-view world, they're lying motherf**kers. Don't ever believe that s**t. Do you know how much f**king money that is if they went in and cut a deal and did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys?"

"Anybody who's ever been on any of these f**king horrible boxing shows - and I like Logan and some of these guys that are involved in this s**t - if you come out and you say that you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on your event, you're lying through your f**king teeth. Lying through your teeth. That amount of money that you would make, they'd be f**king doing pay-per-views all the f**king time. Every pay-per-view distributor out there would want them and Showtime wouldn't have went out of business."

White added that the production and fights weren't good, labeling them as 's**ty' boxing. He noted that if they were even close to 1,000,000 pay-per-view buys, plenty of companies would attempt to be in business with them.

Dana White weighs in on Dillon Danis joining UFC

Dillon Danis has expressed an interest in fighting in the UFC following his boxing debut on The Prime Card. Speaking on The Full Send Podcast, UFC CEO Dana White weighed in on the possibility, stating:

"I have no beef with the kid at all. I've probably said two words to him in my whole life, but everytime he's around, s**t's going down. We can't have that stuff going on here. A lot of people will see guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen and they're like, 'oh, they must love this' or whatever - no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

White added that when such incidents break out, the Athletic Commission issues fines, which is unprofessional for the company. While he did not rule out the possibility of Danis joining the UFC entirely, it does not seem as if the company will be extending an invite anytime soon.