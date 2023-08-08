KSI shreds Jake Paul's 'low IQ' survival mode show against 'pillow hands' Nate Diaz

KSI has some harsh words for Jake Paul's performance against Nate Diaz.

After suffering his maiden pro-boxing defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul returned to the squared circle this past weekend to face former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. While 'The Problem Child' was able to grab a unanimous decision victory, many believe that his performance wasn't impressive, including his arch-rival KSI.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, KSI spoke about how Jake Paul's performance regressed following his loss to Tommy Fury. He said:

"I feel like he has regressed, if anything. I don't think he did very well against an opponent that hardly jabbed... he was just surviving the 10 rounds - just no IQ."

While further talking about how Paul took a lot of shots from an opponent like Diaz, who wasn't jabbing much, KSI had this to say:

"I don't feel like Nate [Diaz] posed a threat. He has pillow hands, especially in the boxing ring... The amount of shots that Jake took was tremendous."

Catch his comments in the video below (2:01):

KSI accuses Jake Paul of manipulating the audience

During the same appearance on The MMA Hour, 'JJ' accused Jake Paul of manipulating the audience and making it look like he's afraid of fighting 'The Problem Child'.

It is worth noting that a potential fight between Jake Paul and KSI has been years in the making. However, they have failed to make it happen as of yet. Moreover, the teams of both Paul and 'JJ' have constantly blamed for the fight not happening on each other.

Talking about how he has been trying to fight Jake Paul for a while now, KSI trashed him for making constant excuses and said::

"I've been trying to fight Jake for how long? For how long now and it's just constant excuses and then it's crazy like he tries to manipulate the audience to make it look like it's my fault, that I'm the one that's afraid to fight Jake when I'm there like, 'No, let's go, let's do it."

Catch his comments in the video below (15:35):

