That there's no love lost between YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul, that much has been established. The two have been calling each other, especially since the older Paul brother has already boxed the British social media personality.

The latest in the Twitter feud between Jake Paul and KSI involves the latter wanting to fight Tommy Fury, who beat the 'The Problem Child' earlier this year.

It all started when KSI called Tommy Fury out to box, while taking a slight dig at Jake Paul. Check out the tweet below:

Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners What you waiting for @tommytntfury Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners What you waiting for @tommytntfury? Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners

The following is the reply from what seems an irate Jake Paul:

"This clown tried to fight D*ldo Dan [Dillon Danis] who has never boxed, and put a rehydration clause on him. [He] fought a 40-year-old who hadn’t fought for 3 years and put a rehydration clause on him before elbowing him. Now [he's] trying to squeeze Tommy [Fury]. I elevated Tommy - my son is now worth a lot more than the $1.5M offers [you're] making. Tommy, February we run it back."

Not backing down, KSI posted the following comeback:

"We ain’t offering 1.5 million. It’s crazy how much your hype has died since you lost. No one cares anymore."

How did Jake Paul react to his loss to Tommy Fury?

The younger Paul seemed to be in pretty good spirits after taking his first professional boxing loss to the younger Fury. Both fought for eight rounds, at the end of which, Fury emerged victorious via split decision.

Embracing his YouTuber-side, Paul took to the social media platform to talk extensively about his loss. In the same video, before reviewing his loss, Paul can be seen in good spirits with his team on his private jet.

Here's what Paul said about his loss to Tommy Fury:

"Oh wow, I never thought I'd be making a video like this. Am I a YouTuber again? Nah. Well, here we are, ladies and gentlemen. I lost - six wins, one loss. It s*cks! It hurts me to say it out loud. I'm going to be honest, I still haven't watched the fight yet, because I just don't want to watch it. I'm so mad and upset with myself."

Skip to 3:23 for Jake Paul on his loss to Tommy Fury:

Paul will face Nate Diaz next in the boxing ring on August 5th at the Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This will be Paul's first fight since losing to Tommy Fury earlier in February.

