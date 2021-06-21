KSI teams up with Wasserman Boxing to launch his own boxing promotional company

KSI has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has teamed up with Wasserman Boxing to launch his own boxing promotional company.

It's believed that the aim for KSI and co. is to stage the world's biggest and best celebrity/crossover boxing events.

Taking to Twitter, KSI also revealed that he will be working with both Kalle Sauerland and Nisse Sauerland, plus his management Proper Loud.

The popular British YouTuber posted the following on social media:

KSI has competed twice inside the boxing ring so far. Regarded as one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, the Sidemen member fought Logan Paul in both of his boxing bouts.

The first bout between KSI and Paul ended in a draw but the rematch went in favor of the Brit.

However, since his two fights, KSI hasn't stepped foot inside the boxing ring and is instead working on his musical career and is focusing on his own YouTube channel and the Sidemen channel.

KSI has made it clear that he wants to step back into the boxing ring

It's no secret that KSI wants to fight Jake Paul at some point down the road.

Having beaten his older brother Logan, the Englishman also wants to beat 'The Problem Child', who is unbeaten in the world of boxing so far.

However, a fight between KSI and Jake isn't likely to take place anytime soon, given that the latter is already scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley on August 28.

Meanwhile, KSI recently made some bold comments about the fighters that featured on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight card, stating that he is capable of beating every star who competed at the Social Gloves event card.

KSI's comments have caught the attention of Austin McBroom and the two men could potentially be crossing paths at some point down the road. McBroom was victorious over Bryce Hall in the main event of the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Harvey Leonard