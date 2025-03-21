KSI vs. Dillon Danis prediction: Picking the winner for the MF & DAZN: X Series 21: Unfinished Business headliner

The KSI vs. Dillon Danis predictions are here to provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the influencer boxing match taking place next Saturday on March 29. The headliners meet for six rounds in an exhibition bout in the cruiserweight division.

Ad

Besides the main event, former UFC star Darren Till makes his return to the squared circle, taking on Darren Stewart. Like the headliners, the pair also meet at cruiserweight under exhibition rules. Their bout will be for eight rounds instead of six.

So, it begs the question - who should be pegged as the likely winners?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Cruiserweight: KSI vs. Dillon Danis

The KSI vs. Dillon Danis bout has been years in the making. The two men were previously scheduled to clash two years ago on Jan. 14, 2023 at MF & DAZN: X Series 004. Danis withdrew from the bout due to suboptimal preparation and concerns about the rehydration clause in the contract.

Ad

Trending

Now, the bout has been rescheduled and they are a little under a week away from sharing the ring. In terms of boxing skill, neither man is anything to write home about. KSI has no jab to speak of and uses a large amount of wasted movement, which is why all of his fights are either three or six-rounders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His gas tank doesn't hold up due to how frequently he lunges and explodes from his bladed, sideward stance. In terms of positives, his stance does allow him to dart in and out quickly, enabling him to cover distance with good speed. Moreover, he is fast, athletic and powerful, though has little else besides an overhand right.

He occasionally resorts to bending the rules in boxing, like incorporating excessive clinching and landing the occasional elbow. Danis, though, is even worse. Striking was never his forte and he hasn't shown anything boxing-wise besides pressure and a high guard, throwing next to nothing against Logan Paul.

Ad

KSI should win comfortably, with a TKO being likely.

The Prediction: KSI wins via TKO

#2. The rest of the KSI vs. Dillon Danis predictions

Winners in bold.

Cruiserweight: Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart

Lightweight: FoxTheG vs. Walid Sharks

MFB heavyweight title: Chase DeMoor (c) vs. Roman Fury

Lightweight: Argentinian King vs. Small Spartan Jay

MF Pro super middleweight title: Joe Laws vs. Harley Benn

Women's lightweight: Demi Sims vs. Egypt Criss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.