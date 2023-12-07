KSI weighs in on IShowSpeed's training clip for their upcoming fight, taking a swipe at Tommy Fury

British YouTuber-Boxer KSI is scheduled to face off against American streamer IShowSpeed in a sparring match on December 15th.

The matchup between the two, dubbed 'The Spar' will be streamed live on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel. The popular American streamer posted a video of himself training for the matchup.

In the video he worked on jabs, hooks, and combinations. The clip, posted on X, drew a reaction from KSI as he referenced his last fight against Tommy Fury, and stated that it would be a harder fight against IShowSpeed.

He wrote:

"This is gonna be a harder fight than Tommy Fury"

Incidentally, this sparring match is scheduled to take place at the exact same time as Jake Paul's upcoming boxing fight against Andre August.

KSI talks about his loss to Tommy Fury

KSI's last boxing outing against Tommy Fury resulted in a loss via unanimous decision after six rounds. It marked his first professional loss in six fights.

He addressed the loss in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, and explained his extreme disappointment at the result.

"Quite frankly, I just didn't feel like making a video. Especially after the result of the Tommy Fury fight. I had trained so hard for these past few months. Working overtime to do what most people thought was impossible - that was to beat Tommy Fury. I felt like I had won the fight, so to have the judges completely take that moment away, yeah it sucked... I was angry, disappointed and eventually broke down and started crying. It wasn't fair. Life isn't fair."

He also blasted Fury for failing to knock him out despite having more experience:

"I look back at the fight, try to find any highlights, any showing of Tommy Fury beating me in that fight and there were hardly any and it's crazy that so many people felt like I won the fight...The fact that Tommy Fury was unable to knock out a YouTuber that has been boxing for about three years is actually hilarious. Tommy has essentially been (boxing) all his life and he struggled to even jab me. You needed the judges to save you. That's pretty embarrassing, bro."

Check out KSI's full comments below [0:00 and 5:40 onwards]: