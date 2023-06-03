Krzysztof Glowacki secured a shocking knockout while Patryk Tolkaczewski was in full mount at KSW Colosseum 2.

KSW has established a massive event in Warsaw, Poland, which reportedly has an attendance of over 50,000 people. In the second fight of the night, Glowacki and Tolkaczewski meet in the cage for a heavyweight matchup, leading to one of the most unexpected knockouts of all time.

After one and a half minutes, Tolkaczewski found himself landing ground and pound while in full mount. Glowacki responded with a clean left hook from the bottom, which knocked his opponent out cold. The unbelievable knockout highlight quickly went viral, leading to hundreds of comments from fans, including some saying:

“Oh my” - Ariel Helwani

“The game is always evolving and showing us what is possible. "Can't KO someone from off your back"..."Can't break the leg with a straight achilles lock"... this, that. Proven wrong. And many more things will be proven wrong in the future.”

MMA SLAM PODCAST @mmaslampod @arielhelwani The game is always evolving and showing us what is possible. "Can't KO someone from off your back"..."Can't break the leg with a straight achilles lock"... this, that. Proven wrong. And many more things will be proven wrong in the future. @arielhelwani The game is always evolving and showing us what is possible. "Can't KO someone from off your back"..."Can't break the leg with a straight achilles lock"... this, that. Proven wrong. And many more things will be proven wrong in the future.

“That's a crazy knockout!”

“Thats one way to take care of your non grappling ability.”

“Wow. When you think you've seen everything…”

“Crazy. He wasn't even looking. Just threw a left hook to put something out there and it landed exactly where it needed to be”

Luzzie @luzzileen @arielhelwani Crazy. He wasn't even looking. Just threw a left hook to put something out there and it landed exactly where it needed to be @arielhelwani Crazy. He wasn't even looking. Just threw a left hook to put something out there and it landed exactly where it needed to be

“I keep watching this and saying the same 2 words over and over... F**king hell!”

Erinn O'Connor @itz_just_ez @arielhelwani I keep watching this and saying the same 2 words over and over... Fucking hell! @arielhelwani I keep watching this and saying the same 2 words over and over... Fucking hell! 😮💥

“OH MY SH*T ARIEL”

“That was clean”

“Wow unbelievable shot from the bottom mount beautifully done”

TheRealCameronCabral @TheRealCam508 @arielhelwani Wow unbelievable shot from the bottom mount beautifully done @arielhelwani Wow unbelievable shot from the bottom mount beautifully done

Watch Krzysztof Glowacki's shocking knockout below:

KSW @KSW_MMA



Former WBO cruiserweight champ Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!



XTB KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT! 🤯Former WBO cruiserweight champKrzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!!XTB #KSWColosseum2 KNOCKED OUT from FULL MOUNT! 🤯Former WBO cruiserweight champ 🇵🇱 Krzysztof Głowacki is dangerous from anywhere!! XTB #KSWColosseum2 https://t.co/7pZI71yaPX

Who is the viral MMA fighter that knocked out his opponent from the bottom at KSW Colosseum 2?

Krzysztof Glowacki is a heavyweight MMA fighter to keep an eye on after his knockout at KSW Colosseum 2. Glowacki and Patryk Tolkaczewski were both making their professional MMA debuts. ‘Glowka’ started his MMA run with a bang after a successful boxing career.

The 36-year-old is a former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion who holds a 32-4 (20 KOs) boxing record. He fought several well-known heavyweights, including Oleksandr Usyk, Steve Cunningham, and Larence Okolie.

Glowacki could have a promising future in the heavyweight division, which tends to be kinder to older fighters. The former boxing world champion might need to improve his grappling skills, but his knockout power gives him the potential to become a world champion in KSW and beyond.

Poll : 0 votes