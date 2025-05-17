"Kurt angle let's go" - Fans react as Sean Strickland weighs in at 230 pounds while preparing for UFC return

MMA fans have been reacting to Sean Strickland's current weight, after the former middleweight champion revealed he is currently walking around at 230 pounds.

Strickland last stepped into the octagon back at UFC 312, losing via unanimous decision in his rematch against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. Following the loss, comments from Strickland himself and his coaching team suggested he needed time away from the octagon to regroup and decide what he wants from the rest of his fighting career.

'Tarzan' is 3-2 in his last five outings, but after winning the 185-pound title in stunning fashion when he defeated Israel Adesanya, he came up short twice against du Plessis when defending and fighting for the gold.

Many fans have since speculated whether Strickland's future should be at light heavyweight, as the 34-year-old previously won a bout in the weight class against Nassourdine Imavov back in January 2023.

Now, based on Strickland's latest weigh-in, those fans could be correct, as the former champion is now walking around at a common weight of light heavyweight and heavyweight fighters.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans have since been reacting to Sean Strickland's current weight, with one fan claiming he now looks similar to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. They wrote:

"Kurt angle let's go"

Another fan said:

"Gonna have a tough time cutting down"

One fan wrote:

"Chonk Strickland"

Another added:

"Make him fight at 265 against some scrub like Tai Tuivasa"

One fan said:

"What in the Mad Dog Tannen! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Check out more reactions below:

Fans react to Sean Strickland's weight

Sean Strickland's coach reveals post-fight interview regret

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, recently revealed he holds several regrets from comments he made following his fighter's UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis.

In the days following the fight, Nicksick spoke to Ariel Helwani, where he admitted he was frustrated by Strickland's performance. His honesty saw him receive a fair amount of backlash from fans, who believe he should have backed his fighter.

During an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Nicksick said:

"That was my fault. But when I look at the situation, yeah, man, I care about Sean and I cared about the results. I really take the consideration of us fighting for a title very highly and it's not every opportunity we get. We don't have those opportunities that come by and you get a fight for a title, so I take it very seriously. And I know looking back at it, Sean's reaction about losing was just Sean's way of deflecting the situation."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below:

