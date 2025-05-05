  • home icon
"That was my fault" - Eric Nicksick admits regret over post-fight interview after Sean Strickland loss

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 05, 2025 15:12 GMT
Eric Nicksick opens up about his criticism of pupil Sean Strickland following latest loss
Eric Nicksick opens up about his criticism of pupil Sean Strickland following latest loss [Image courtesy: Getty Images, and JAXXON PODCAST on YouTube]

Eric Nicksick recently opened up about his reaction to his pupil Sean Strickland's latest loss to Dricus du Plessis and expressed his regret for his post-fight interview. He admitted that he should have handled the situation differently and took responsibility.

Strickland came up short in his quest to regain the middleweight championship as he was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision loss to du Plessis at UFC 312. In the days that followed, Nicksick appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was critical of his pupil's performance, which received some backlash among the MMA community.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Nicksick mentioned that he believes he should have refrained from making his feelings public so soon after the bout, but noted that it was due to significance of receiving a title opportunity. He said:

"That was my fault. But when I look at the situation, yeah, man, I care about Sean and I cared about the results. I really take the consideration of us fighting for a title very highly and it's not every opportunity we get. We don't have those opportunities that come by and you get a fight for a title, so I take it very seriously. And I know looking back at it, Sean's reaction about losing was just Sean's way of deflecting the situation."
Check out Eric Nicksick's comments regarding his handling of Sean Strickland's loss below:

youtube-cover
Eric Nicksick says his reaction to Sean Strickland's loss were his true feelings

Eric Nicksick also revealed that his reaction to Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis were his true feelings.

During the aforementioned appearance, Nicksick mentioned that despite his regret over how he expressed his feelings, it was his how he felt because he knows what Strickland is capable of and holds him to a high standard. He said:

"And that should have been me being better about my guy. I should've been a better person and knowing that I gotta protect my guy in that moment. But what I said was true... from the heart and I care about him cause I know how good Sean is and it just wasn't the performance that we needed."
Check out Eric Nicksick's reaction to Sean Strickland's loss against Dricus du Plessis below:

Giancarlo Aulino

Edited by Tejas Rathi
