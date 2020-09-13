Kurt Angle reveals the only matchup that could bring Brock Lesnar back to the UFC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is no longer working with World Wrestling Entertainment and the free agent's next venture has been subject to plenty of rumors, including a potential return to the UFC.

Brock Lesnar has been out of the fight game for four years now. The last time Lesnar entered the Octagon was back in July 2016 at UFC 2016 where he fought knockout artist Mark Hunt and ended up winning by way of unanimous decision; however the win later got overturned to a no contest due to the fact that Brock Lesnar had tested positive for Clomiphene.

Now, after almost half a decade following his last UFC scrap, it seems that Brock Lesnar may finally make a comeback to MMA. It is widely tipped that the "Beast Incarnate" hailing from Minnesota will re-join UFC.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

Brock Lesnar’s longtime friend and former Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle recently stated that ‘The Beast Incarnate’ will only return to the Octagon for one fight - against the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“I know he said that he’s retired,” Angle recently told reporters (via TheMacLife). “The one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones. Brock’s told me that several times, that’s who he wants… I think that might be the only way to get Brock to fight. I think he just wants Jones.”

Well, if a fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones does ensue, it's going to be an unbelievable treat for fight fans across the globe. Since Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title in order to pursue the heavyweight title, a high profile win against Lesnar will definitely take him closer to his aim.