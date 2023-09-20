Kurt Angle reveals WWE-UFC contract secrets in a candid conversation with Joe Rogan 

Kurt Angle recently opened up about the secret clauses in WWE-UFC contracts that prevented athletes from both promotions from crossing over. The legendary professional wrestler and Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling competed in the WWE for eight years (1998-2006) and is among the most well-known pro-wrestlers of all time.

Last week, the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, took over the WWE and announced that both combat sports promotions would be merged and would operate under a publicly traded corporate entity named TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Endeavor currently owns 51% of the new company. In comparison, WWE shareholders will exercise control over 49% of the shares.

Expand Tweet

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (#2036), Kurt Angle discussed the merger with the popular stand-up comic and UFC commentator. Angle recalled that WWE stars weren't contractually allowed to crossover to the UFC and vice versa back in the day. He said:

"I know that Dana [Dana White] and Vince [Vince McMahon], their contracts have specifically, 'You can't go to WWE.' If you're WWE, 'You can't go to UFC.' They were going against each other when they shouldn't be."

He continued:

"WWE should be worried about AEW, not UFC. Before the merger, I don't know what's going on now. In their contracts, it was 'you can't crossover to UFC, UFC can't crossover to WWE." (h/t fightful.com)

Watch the full episode below:

Kurt Angle explains why he turned down three offers to compete in the UFC

Kurt Angle is undoubtedly among the most accomplished professional wrestlers ever. Given his unmatched wrestling pedigree, it's unsurprising that the UFC and Dana White were keen on bringing him over to the famed MMA promotion.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kurt Angle revealed that Dana White had approached him with an offer to fight in the UFC three times over his career. While Angle was keen on being an MMA fighter, there always seemed to be an issue with the contracts regarding pay and exclusivity.

Angle revealed that his first UFC offer came right after his Olympic win in 1996, and he was offered $150,000 for a 15-fight contract. Dismayed at the low pay, he said:

"I love fighting, but I don't love it that much to get my butt kicked for 15 grand [per outing]."

The second time, talks broke down after Kurt Angle was refused permission to wrestle at TNA and fight in the UFC simultaneously. While things looked promising during their third meeting, Angle failed the MMA promotion's medical tests, and the 41-year-old had already broken his neck five times by then.