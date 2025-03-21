Kyle Forgeard defends Conor McGregor against drug use allegations in candid chat with Theo Von

YouTube personality and Nelk Boys founder Kyle Forgeard recently sat down with renowned comedian Theo Von and discussed his encounter with Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' was recently seen hosting a party with the Nelk Boys in his famous establishment, The Black Forge Inn.

Amid all the controversy of McGregor's civil case loss and the public's declining perception of his character, Forgeard gave an honest take on what it's like to hang out and party with a wild Irishman.

When asked about the rumors of exorbitant drug use by McGregor during parties, Forgeard said:

"I don't know I think he's just amped on life. I think I would have known if he was, like, severely on blow [cocaine]. Yeah, it didn't seem like that. It seemed like he was just pumped up. I mean, we were supposed to go to his soccer game the next day and he just completely no-showed. And then, like, everyone's like, 'Yeah he's still out partying.' So it was kind of like yo, this is what Conor does."

Check out Kyle Forgeard's comments below (36:43):

Theo Von describes what it was like meeting Conor McGregor at the Trump inauguration party

Theo Von also shared his thoughts on meeting Conor McGregor. It tracks quite well with what Forgeard said about the Irishman - he's just high on life all the time. Whether this directly constitutes his character as a person is still unclear. Still, Von admits he was in awe of McGregor's aura and energy.

At Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, the famous comic rubbed elbows with various notable personalities, including politicians, celebrities, CEOs, and MMA stars. Sharing his honest verdict on 'The Notorious', Von said on his This Past Weekend podcast:

"He [McGregor] had a veraciousness, you know. His aura was at about six, seven thousand, eight thousand... And I'm not even sure what the exchange rate of that is. I was like, 'Holy sh*t, dude' The Karate Kid of Ireland… You now that’s the most violent, tallest leprechaun they ever made right there. He's a savage."

Check out Theo Von's comments below:

