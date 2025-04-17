Kyoji Horiguchi gets honest about promotional return at UFC Baku, talks potentially fighting ATT teammate Alexandre Pantoja someday

After nearly a decade away, Kyoji Horiguchi will make his return to the octagon at UFC Baku on June 21. He faces the streaking Tagir Ulanbekov at flyweight. In a recent interview with the MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the returning UFC flyweight shared his thoughts on his upcoming homecoming.

Ad

However, that wasn't all he addressed. The Japanese star isn't returning to the UFC simply to compete. He is on a mission for gold, and the current 125-pound champion in the promotion is his American Top Team teammate Alexandre Pantoja, who he is willing to face.

"I feel great, I'm excited to go back to UFC. I wanted to go back to the UFC, always. Every time, I thinking about that."

Ad

Trending

When the prospect of fighting his friend and teammate Pantoja was brought up by Bohn, Horiguchi wasted no time in expressing his willingness to challenge the Brazilian phenom for UFC flyweight gold.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I need to get the belt, but my friend has the belt. It's going to be good fight. Yeah [we're comfortable fighting each other], fight friend and make good. It's gonna be good."

Ad

Check out Kyoji Horiguchi's thoughts on his UFC return and possibly fighting Alexandre Pantoja (0:09 and 2:26):

Ad

Horiguchi has been a wildly successful fighter throughout the years. His initial UFC stint saw him go 7-1, with his only loss coming against all-time great Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title. After making his departure, he found new homes in Bellator and Rizin, where he became a champion.

He captured the Bellator bantamweight title, and in RIZIN claimed its flyweight title and twice held its bantamweight belt. He also won the RIZIN bantamweight grand prix championship. Only UFC gold has eluded, with many ex-world champions experiencing similar shortcomings.

Ad

Alexandre Pantoja is similarly open to fighting Kyoji Horiguchi

Just days ago, reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja spoke to MMA Fighting about fighting Kyoji Horiguchi for the title. While teammates usually avoid facing each other, with fights among them often sparking rivalries, the Brazilian saw no issue in fighting his close friend.

"It's gonna be a pleasure if I fight with him for the belt. Just for the belt. I don't believe I'd fight with Kyoji without the belt, but for the belt. We are talking about that. It's gonna be like a gift, this opportunity to fight with Kyoji for the belt."

Ad

Check out Alexandre Pantoja's thoughts on defending his title against Kyoji Horiguchi (10:10):

Pantoja is coming off a stellar second-round submission win over ex-RIZIN bantamweight title Kai Asakura at UFC 310.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.