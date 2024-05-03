Kyrgyz brawler Akbar Abdullaev promises “a really great show” in impending barnburner against Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev always operates under one speed, and it's full throttle pedal to the metal madness.

The explosive knockout machine has yet to leave the first round in ONE Championship and he plans to continue that insane streak when he faces fellow brawler Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 22.

Abdullaev and Amir will face off in a pivotal featherweight MMA contest this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Luimpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA heading into the fight, Abdullaev promised the fans in Bangkok that they would get nothing but pure adrenaline out of him against Amir.

"Yeah, you know like even the weather now in Bangkok is pretty hot. I think when I get to the ring it's going to be even hotter, and we're going to show you guys a really great show," said Akbar Abdullaev.

It's undeniable that Abdullaev is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and his reckless strike-heavy offense has captivated the audiences to his presence.

Abdullaev is a perfect 10-0 in his career and his two wins in ONE Championship were two furious first-round knockouts over Aaron Canarte and Oh Ho Taek.

While chalking up two first-round knockouts isn't uncommon, none of Abdullaev's victories ever reached a minute and his total fight time in ONE Championship is at an absurd one minute and 25 seconds.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Akbar Abdullaev expects Halil Amit to execute Khabib Nurmagomedov's lessons at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev isn't just hyped for himself heading into ONE Fight Night 22, he's also fired up to see how Halil Amir has improved over two months.

Amir, who holds a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship, trained with MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his preparation for Abdullaev.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Abdullaev said he's excited to see what Amir has learned training with Nurmagomedov.

"Yes, definitely Khabib's training will give him confidence, he will be more dangerous," said Abdullaev.