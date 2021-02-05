Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter: Basketball legend agrees to fight rapper in celebrity boxing match

Former basketball player Lamar Odom is taking up a new challenge as he prepares to face singer-songwriter Aaron Carter in an exhibition boxing match. Both are already undergoing training for the bout which will be a three-round contest of one and a half minutes each.

TMZ Sports first reported about the matchup, which will take place on June 12, 2021, at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City. They spoke with celebrity boxing matchmaker Damon Feldman, who first revealed the opponent Lamar Odom will be facing in June. He claimed that the matchup could be one of the biggest celebrity bouts ever.

"It's going to be a showdown, man. They're both fighters. Aaron has boxing experience. Lamar is an athlete. It has the potential to be one of the biggest celebrity fights of tall time... It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, no doubt."

The ex-NBA star played for a number of teams throughout his career of 14 seasons from 1999 to 2013. He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers team that won the championship in 2009 and 2010.

Aaron Carter rose to fame as a popstar in the late 1990s and went on to become a popular rapper, singer, actor, and producer in the music world.

Aaron Carter: It's like David and Goliath

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Aaron Carter pointed out that despite the obvious size difference between him and his opponent, he should not be written off as the underdog as he grew up fighting in the streets.

"This is a crazy matchup. It's like David and Goliath. He is 6 ft. 7, I am 6 ft. 1, it's gonna be kind of crazy. I am really looking forward to this fight. I just want to let you guys know that I am not just a music producer, an entertainer, a singer, a dancer... I am also a fighter. I grew up street fighting. I am really looking forward to this match. My dad always said, the bigger they are, the harder they fight. So, Lamar, see you there bro."

However, Carter is probably in for a surprise as Lamar Odom happens to be not 6 ft. 7 inches, but 6 ft. 10 inches tall and his last listed weight was 230 lbs. Aaron Carter, on the other hand, is 6 ft. 1 inch and weighs in at 185 pounds.