  • Lamont Roach Jr. claims Gervonta Davis is avoiding paying the $250K he owes ‘The Reaper’ for losing their pre-fight bet: “Changed his number"

Lamont Roach Jr. claims Gervonta Davis is avoiding paying the $250K he owes ‘The Reaper’ for losing their pre-fight bet: “Changed his number"

By Liam Fresen
Modified Apr 10, 2025 11:13 GMT
Lamont Roach Jr (right) claims that Gervonta Davis (left) changed his number to avoid paying $250K bet. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. went to war on March 1 for the WBA lightweight title. 'Tank' retained his belt for a fifth time, albeit in a manner that he would not have liked, as the bout was ruled a draw. Having known each other since a young age, Davis and Roach Jr. made a bet during the weigh-ins on-stage about the outcome of the bout.

The WBA lightweight champion predicted that he would "stop" his opponent when they clashed, with 'The Reaper' equally certain that he would not be stopped. They agreed to a $250K bet live on stage, which Roach Jr. now claims Davis is avoiding paying.

The WBA super featherweight champion recently appeared on former world champion Andre Ward's podcast. Roach Jr. was asked if he had a bet with Davis about their fight, and he said this:

"Oh we bet, and we shook on it."

Ward then asked if 'Tank' had paid the bet, and 'The Reaper' said this:

"He changed his number.... I ain't got that [money] yet. He changed his number, slim. But that will be a conversation for another day."

Catch Lamont Roach Jr. discussing Gervonta Davis below:

Jake Paul confirms talks to fight Gervonta Davis were real until Lamont Roach Jr. result

Gervonta Davis admitted following his majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. that he already had a potential opponent for his next fight, should he have defeated Roach Jr.. 'Tank' added that the potential opponent had been in his locker room that night, fueling speculation that his opponent was Jake Paul, who attended the Davis vs. Roach Jr. fight.

During a recent interview with FightHype.com, 'The Problem Child' confirmed that he was in talks to fight the WBA lightweight champion prior to his result against 'The Reaper'.

Talks for Davis vs. Paul are now on hold until the rematch between the two WBA champions.

During Paul's interview, he said this:

"It was highly talked about and in negotiations and almost ready to make happen. But he has to do his rematch with Lamont and get that [win] and we'll be able to run it back. But me and Gervonta were scheduled to fight, for sure."
Watch Jake Paul discuss Gervonta Davis below (1:10):

youtube-cover
Edited by C. Naik
