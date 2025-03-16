Lamont Roach Jr. makes shocking claim that Gervonta Davis tried to bite him during their WBA title fight: “He gets dirty!"

Gervonta Davis was involved in the toughest fight of his professional career when he faced Lamont Roach Jr. at the Barclays Center in New York on March 1. The pair went to war for Davis' WBA lightweight world title, with the fight going all twelve rounds.

Both fighters had their moments throughout the bout, but many fans felt that Roach Jr. deserved to have his hand raised following the final bell. However, the judges ruled the result as a majority draw, causing controversy amongst fans and pundits.

A couple of weeks since their fight, 'The Reaper' has now laid a shocking allegation against Davis. He stated that the WBA lightweight champion channeled his inner-Mike Tyson and tried to bite a chunk out of Roach Jr.'s ear.

In a snippet posted to X by @HappyPunch, Roach Jr. reacts to a video of his fight with Davis in what appears to be a live stream. During the video, the former title challenger said:

"That's when he tried to bite me. I ain't even notice that until somebody said something... I didn't know any of that s**t until somebody said that s**t after the fight. That's what he does, he gets dirty."

The commentator of their bout can then be heard saying:

"Oh, woah, woah, woah. That's another comparison I don't want to make to Mike Tyson."

Check out Lamont Roach Jr.'s claim against Gervonta Davis below:

Gervonta Davis wants to rematch Lamont Roach Jr. following controversial fight

Gervonta Davis' majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. was filled with controversy. In one of the most peculiar moments in the history of the sport, 'Tank' opted to take a knee in Round 9 after being hit by several jabs.

His decision should have prompted the referee to begin the mandatory 8-count. However, with the official as confused as fans about what was happening, he did not begin the count.

Davis taking a knee should have been called a knockdown, resulting in the score for Round 9 marked as a 10-8 round, which would have swung the fight in Roach Jr.'s favor.

Following the event, the WBA lightweight champion appeared in front of the media, where he discussed the bout and said:

"Nobody likes a draw from a guy that gets knockouts. But it's cool. I feel like if we fight again I could do more. I should of done more. I lost track of the rounds. That's why we need [ring girls]... I didn't know what round it was, facts."

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below (1:15):

