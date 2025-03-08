"It wasn't a legit knockdown" - Joe Rogan does a deep dive into Gervonta Davis' controversial knee against Lamont Roach Jr. and subsequent draw

Episode #2286 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed former NFL player Antonio Brown, with whom the popular podcaster discussed Gervonta Davis' recent draw against Lamont Roach Jr. The fight has been controversial for a number of reasons.

The most visible moment of the bout occurred in round 9, with Davis bizarrely taking a knee after a Roach jab. However, 'Tank' claimed that he did so to get grease wiped out of his eye by his cornermen. Many in the boxing world were outraged.

"Did you see the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach fight? Well, I thought it was a good fight. Also, if you take a knee, that's a knockdown, they subtract... You got hit with a jab, you took a knee. That is a knockdown, so I think they're reviewing that right now. Well, I feel like if they do review it and they do judge it as a knockdown, which was clearly a knockdown to everybody, you take a knee that's a knockdown to everybody. I think they will probably give it to Lamont."

While the longtime UFC commentator criticized Davis for taking a knee and praised Roach for doing well against him, he still doesn't believe the knockdown to have been genuine.

"For Lamont Roach not just to survive, but do damage and basically bring it to a draw, which if they do change this because of that knee, it becomes a victory. I think it should be a victory for him and I think they should do a rematch. Everybody saw it. You can't get around what everybody saw. Look, it wasn't a legit knockdown like he hurt 'Tank,' 'Tank' did have some sh*t in his eyes, but what are you doing putting sh*t in your hair when you have a world title fight? That's crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight (1:15:29 and 1:17:43):

It remains the only blemish, even if only partial, in Davis' career. Though Rogan isn't the only UFC figure to share his thoughts on the matter.

Joe Rogan may now have a chance at becoming a boxing commentator

The UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holding, has recently collaborated with Saudi sports minister Turki Alalshikh to found a new boxinig league. It has led to numerous thoughts by combat sports figures, and it may very well land Joe Rogan a spot as a commentator in boxing, if he's willing.

Rogan has always been a fan of 'The Sweet Science,' having previously expressed massive admiration for the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

