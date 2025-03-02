Ex-UFC star baffled by Gervonta Davis taking a knee not being considered a knockdown, shares hilarious reaction [VIDEO]

Gervonta Davis had his worst-ever outing against Lamont Roach Jr. this past weekend. However, one moment in particular during the fight drew the attention of many, including a former UFC middleweight in Derek Brunson, who took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts.

The aforementioned moment occurred in round 9. After a Roach jab, Davis stunned the boxing world by taking a knee and turning toward his corner. He quickly requested that a towel be used to wipe off something that had allegedly entered his eye, which he later revealed to be petroleum jelly.

Davis was warned by the referee not to take such liberties, as it strongly resembled a knockdown. However, the referee's decision to not rule it a knockdown left the combat sports world in shock, including Brunson, who shared a humorous video of his reaction with the following caption:

"How was that not considered a knockdown. Combat sports ... the onlyy sport where there's no definitive winner. TOO SUBJECTIVE ...."

Check out Derek Brunson's reactiton to Gervonta Davis' explanation for taking a knee:

The entire situation was further controversial due to the bout ending in a draw. So, it comes as little surprise that Brunson feels that Davis is being disingenuous about the reason behind him taking a knee, especially in a world championship fight that could have cost him his WBA lightweight title.

A rematch will likely be next for Davis, that is if he doesn't pursue retirement like he was hinting toward prior to the Roach fight.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. have faced each before

There is history between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. Not only did Roach survive his rival's legendary punching power this past weekend, but he did so against him in the amateur boxing scene. Back on Aug. 5, 2011, the two clashed over three rounds.

Check out Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. 1:

Davis managed to edge Roach out on points. However, the familiarity he gained from facing 'Tank,' and their future sparring sessions eventually served Roach well when they rematched each other at the professional level. In the biggest fight of his career, Roach came within an inch of beating 'Tank.'

