Lamont Roach Jr. rates Gervonta Davis’ knockout power after winning their pre-fight bet as WBA title fight goes to the scorecards 

Lamont Roach Jr. secured an additional $250,000 following his majority draw against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on March 1. 'Tank' entered the bout at 30-0, with 28 wins coming via knockout. During the final face-offs ahead of fight night, Davis promised Roach Jr. that he would knock him out.

'The Reaper' was equally certain that he would not get finished, and the pair agreed to a $250,000 bet. Following the result, which saw Davis retain his WBA belt, the title challenger appeared in front of the media.

Given his opponent's reputation as one of the best knockout artists in boxing, Roach Jr. was asked to evaluate the power of 'Tank'. He said:

"He's got decent power, for sure. I ain't gonna say it's exaggerated. I told y'all I've got a [good] chin. I ain't going like that. That's just not gonna happen. Like I said, I see why he knocks people out. I think he felt my power too. I think that's what negated a lot of his shots. Once I took his best shot, I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's time to roll.'"

Check out Lamont Roach Jr. reflect on Gervonta Davis' power below (4:43):

Terence Crawford left stunned by Lamont Roach Jr. being "robbed" against Gervonta Davis

Terence Crawford, one of the finest pound-for-pound boxers in the world was surprised by the judges' scorecards for Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr., which took place on March 1.

The bout was competitive throughout, but Round 9 saw one of the most controversial moments in recent boxing history as Davis took a knee, but the referee refused to rule it as a knockdown.

Had the official given the WBA champion a standing 8-count, the round would have been awarded a 10-8 round to 'The Reaper', which would have turned the judges' scorecards in his favor.

Following the event, Crawford took to X to share his confusion as the result, writing:

"Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let's see what happens."

He added:

"They robbed that boy and it's crazy."

Check out Terence Crawford's posts about Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. below:

