Lara Fernandez takes fans behind the scenes as training progresses towards ONE 159

Lara Fernandez took fans behind the scenes as she trained for her highly anticipated ONE 159 debut against Janet Todd. The pair will be co-headlining on July 22 in a contest for the interim atomweight Muay Thai belt.

Since the announcement, Lara Fernandez has been training six days a week with her weightlifting and conditioning coach Manuel Ortego Acal. The Spanish phenom trains at the Bushido Training System in Coria del Rio, Spain.

Take a look at the photo of her training below:

Lara Fernandez training with conditioning coach Manuel Ortego

The rising star faces one of the most experienced and dangerous kickboxing/ Muay Thai strikers in the division. As a result, she's determined to be in the best shape possible.

She told Fight Record:

“I feel good. I feel stronger than ever. I train six days a week, twice a day and I feel better than other times."

Fernandez says she feels 'stronger than ever.'

Last month, Fernandez signed a five-fight contract with ONE. While she's hoping to seal the deal on July 22, if it doesn't pan out, she remains confident about her future with ONE championship.

"If I win the title, I would like to hold it the most time possible. If I don’t win the title, I would like to try it again. I would like to fight with the best, with the current champions. In my weight there are many good fighters. I don’t mind the opponent, maybe Annisa, maybe Stamp, I don’t mind."

The WBC champion is grateful for the opportunity Chatri Sityodtong has given her in contending for an interim world title. There is no doubt the Spanish prowess will bring her A-game to ONE 159.

"I am like a battery with no stop, you will see a lot of rhythm in all my fights from the first round to my last round."

Catch the full interview below:

Lara Fernandez's transformative journey to ONE Championship

Lara Fernandez has had an unbelievable and transformative journey to ONE Championship.

'Pizza Power' Fernandez began Muay Thai training at the age of 15. A year later, the prococious teengager left her family home in Toledo and moved to Sevilla, Spain to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional Muay Thai fighter.

According to Fight Record, the teen worked at a gas station to pay for her training camps at Lone Wolf Fight Team. She eventually competed in various promotions around the world, including ones in the UK, Thailand, and China.

However, the 25 year-old phenom turned heads when she won the ISKA World Oriental Rules super featherweight title in 2019. Afterwards, she set eyes on getting the WBC Muay Thai world flyweight belt. After five rounds of combat, Fernandez defeated Grace Spicer and secured a second strap.

Watch her story below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far