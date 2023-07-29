"Last fight right?" - Jake Paul reacts to news of brother Logan fighting on same card as KSI

Logan Paul and KSI are set to feature on the same fight card again, and Jake Paul believes his brother should compete in the last bout on the card.

KSI announced that the two former opponents will be on the same fight card for the first time since their rematch in 2019. The event will be called 'The Prime Card' referencing KSI and Logan Paul's joint sports drink venture, Prime.

"The PRIME card is here! We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV. Opponents will be announced soon. October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester"

The poster tweeted by KSI marketed the event to have two main events. The announcement did not reveal who the opponents would be for both fighters but it committed to a date and venue, that is October 14 in AO Arena, Manchester.

October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester The PRIME card is here!We will both fight on the same night for the first time since our rematch in 2019, live on DAZN PPV.Opponents will be announced soon.October 14 | AO Arena, Manchester pic.twitter.com/0AdY7Vkxtf

Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, reacted to the announcement by cheekily questioning if his brother's fight will be last on the card and billed as the biggest bout of the event.

"Logan Paul is definitely the real main event / last fight right? Has to be."

It remains to be seen if an event promoted by Misfits Boxing, a promotion founded by KSI, would let anyone else be the last fight on their card.

Dustin Poirier picks Jake Paul to beat Nate Diaz in upcoming boxing clash

Jake Paul is set to face off against Nate Diaz in a boxing match on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It will be Paul's eighth boxing outing and the first since his only professional loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year. Diaz, meanwhile, will make his boxing debut after leaving the UFC last year to pursue more lucrative options.

Dustin Poirier weighed in on the upcoming bout and backed Jake Paul over Nate Diaz. He spoke about the differences between MMA and boxing and Paul's ability to furnish himself with the best amenities and training.

"Nate does have good boxing, but it's unorthodox and it works well for MMA, small gloves, potty-pat punches and that range. But with boxing gloves... The timing is different. The range is a little bit different. Jake is a big, athletic, young kid. If I had to put money on it, I would put it on Jake. Jake is a lot bigger than Nate, a lot more explosive, has the money and the amenities to put the best people around him and really lock himself away and work on the art... All it takes is one punch from a guy that size."

Check out Poirier's comments below: