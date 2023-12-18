“Last night was the final straw” - NEON’s manager apologizes to Dana White and Donald Trump over “disrespectful trolling” ahead of UFC 296

The manager of American YouTuber and streamer NEON has formally apologized to Dana White and Donald Trump for his client's actions prior to UFC 296.

Trump was once again cage-side last weekend as Colby Covington faced Leon Edwards in the main event. The former US President is known to be an MMA fan and a friend of Dana White, which is partially why he has appeared at a number of UFC events in recent years.

Prior to UFC 296, popular streamer NEON stated on a livestream that he was planning on attending the pay-per-view and confronting Trump. After purchasing tickets and arriving at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NEON was subsequently denied entry.

Later, at the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about their decision to prevent NEON from attending. White said:

"What happened is, he said some stupid s**t on Instagram. And, you know, he bought tickets, so he wasn't anywhere close when you start saying stupid s**t like that. Yeah, you're probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. You know, making threats and talking dumb s**t - looking for clout."

Now, NEON's manager released a statement and apologized for the streamer's actions. He wrote on X:

"Outta respect for the whole UFC, Dana White, RedRock, & The greatest president to ever live, Last night, my clients actions were unacceptable and I’d like to formally apologize to anyone that was disrespected. Last night was the final straw, no more disrespectful trolling."

Colby Covington stands by comments regarding Leon Edwards' father at UFC 296

Colby Covington recently doubled down on his controversial comments regarding Leon Edwards' late father during the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference.

During the presser, 'Chaos' told Edwards he would drag him to "hell" in their fight and that they would see his father there. 'Rocky' was understandably outraged by the comment and threw a water bottle at his opponent, forcing security to intervene and prevent an all-out brawl.

Following their main event bout, which saw Edwards dominate Covington over five rounds, the American faced the press once again and was asked if he had any regrets about what he said. Unsurprisingly, Covington said no, opting to make more crass comments instead. He said:

"Why would I have sympathy for a s*x trafficker, someone who has impacted and hurt a lot of people's lives... No, I don't feel bad about that at all. Let's talk about all the victims that he left behind that are surviving the trauma and turmoil that he put these people's lives through. I dont feel bad at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?"

Catch Covington's comments at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference here (3:40):