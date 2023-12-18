Max Holloway shows concern for Colby Covington after the latter stands by his comments about Leon Edwards' "criminal" father

Colby Covington doubling down on his insults on Leon Edwards' late father during the post-fight media scrum has featherweight legend Max Holloway convinced that 'Chaos' is in dire need of help.

Edwards' late father was a victim of a homicide after being shot outside of a nightclub when the UFC star was just 13. Per the Brit, his father was involved in criminal activities.

During the media day for the pay-per-view, the former interim welterweight champion made a distasteful comment about his opponent's father, prompting 'Rocky' to lash out in rage.

However, later during their face-off, Covington told his opponent that he was merely staying in character at the presser, hinting that the comments were not personal.

Despite all this, the 35-year-old again made snarky comments about Edwards' father during the post-fight press conference. He said:

"Why would I have sympathy for a s*x trafficker, someone who has impacted and hurt a lot of people's lives... No, I don't feel bad about that at all. Let's talk about all the victims that he left behind that are surviving the trauma and turmoil that he put these people's lives through. I dont feel bad at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?"

Max Halloway was baffled by the sudden shift in Covington's demeanor, even after seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with his opponent during the face-off. In a social media post, he wrote:

"This guy is something else. Says he was in character at weigh-ins, then do this. Man really needs help."

Colby Covington believes he defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 296

UFC 296 ended with a convincing unanimous decision win for Leon Edwards as he outclassed Colby Covington in all but the final round. Despite the huge disparity between the duo on the scorecards, 'Chaos' bizarrely believes he won the fight.

During his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the title challenger explained the rationale behind his bizarre claim, saying:

"I didn't take damage [in] this fight. This is the easiest fight of my life. I thought I won the fight. So it's all perceptiveness. I will come back stronger, mark my words."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (1:44):

Furthermore, during the post-fight press conference, Covington outrageously claimed that the judges went against him during the fight because of his well-known association with former President Donald Trump.