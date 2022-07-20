Latest Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev odds for UFC 279 fight

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up as a huge favorite against the extremely popular Nate Diaz for their upcoming UFC 279 clash. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chimaev has opened as a -1150 favorite against the +750 underdog Diaz.

This means that betting $100 on the Chechen will grant people the opportunity to win $8.70 while betting the same on Diaz could return a profit of $750. According to the odds, 'Borz' boasts implied winning odds of 92% against Diaz's meager 11.76%.

UFC Chief Business officer Hunter Campbell revealed to ESPN that the matchup was being finalized to headline the UFC 279 card on September 10 in Las Vegas.

According to ESPN, both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight even though no official contracts have been signed.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Khamzat Chimaev is currently the No.3-ranked UFC welterweight, while fan-favorite Diaz is currently unranked after two consecutive losses.

The Stockton native holds a pro-MMA record of 20 wins and 13 losses, while 'Borz' holds an undefeated record with 11 wins.

How many knockout and submission finishes do Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev have in MMA?

Both Khamzat Chiamev and Nate Diaz have immense fan followings in the UFC. Let's take a look at how both men have finished their opponents during their careers.

Khamzat Chimaev

Of the 11 victories in Chimaev's pro-MMA career, 10 have come by finishes. The former wrestler has six knockout/TKO wins and four submissions on his record. 'Borz's first KO victory came in his MMA debut against Gard Olve Sagen at IRFA 14.

Watch some of Chimaev's knockouts below:

The Chechen's first submission win came via a rear-naked choke against Olge Magnor at Fight Club Rush 3. In the UFC, the fighter holds two knockouts and one submission victory.

Nate Diaz

The 37-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu 3rd-degree blackbelt has 11 submission wins in MMA. He also holds five knockouts/technical knockouts in the sport. Diaz's first submission win came on his MMA debut against Alejandro Garcia at WEC 12.

The fighter's first TKO victory came in his third professional fight, against Tony Juarez in Strikeforce. He holds eight submissions and three TKO wins in the UFC.

Watch some of Diaz's best finishes below:

