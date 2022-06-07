Latest UFC 275 fight card

UFC 275 is currently scheduled to have 12 bouts on the fight card, including two title contests. The main event will see Glover Teixeira defend his light heavyweight gold against Jiri Prochazka.

Taila Santos will challenge dominant UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. This fight comes after another important women’s bout, with Weili Zhang and Joanna Jędrzejczyk meeting at strawweight.

UFC 275 also hosts fighters that might not be household names yet, but are definitely climbing the ranks. Manel Kape will be hoping to break into the top 10 of the UFC flyweight rankings when facing Rogério Bontorin.

Bontorin is currently ranked No.8 in the men's flyweight division, with Kape currently sitting at No.14. 'Starboy' is on a two-fight win streak in the UFC after losing his first two bouts in the organization.

Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev will be the first fight on the main card as they meet at welterweight. The prelims will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Jacob Malkoun.

Elsewhere, featherweight Seung Woo Choi is aiming to bounce back against Joshua Culibao after losing to Alex Caceres last time out, while another light heavyweight bout will see Hayisaer Maheshate and Steve Garcia square-off.

Jake Matthews will kick off the prelims with an interesting fight against Andre Fialho at 170 pounds. Meanwhile, the early prelims have three fights on offer, two of them being women's bouts.

Kyung Ho Kang versus Batgerel Danaa is the only men's fight on the early prelims card. In the other two bouts, Silvana Gómez Juárez will face Na Liang in the strawweight division and the first fight of the night will be Joselyne Edwards against Ramona Pascual.

Glover Teixeira reflects on previous loss ahead of UFC 275 championship fight

While speaking to Jon Anik in a recent interview ahead of UFC 275, Glover Teixeira reflected on his fight against Corey Anderson. The light heavyweight champion believes that he was taking life too seriously at the time.

Teixeira stated:

"Taking life too serious. Taking this too serious. I have this gift to fight, and I know how good I am in training and in fighting... After that loss, I was 39 years old, and I was like, 'If I take this so serious, I'm never gonna fight for the title again. I'm just gonna enjoy my last couple of fights.'"

Watch the full interview here:

The UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Anderson via unanimous decision back in 2018. Since this defeat, the 42-year-old has won six fights in a row, including beating Jan Błachowicz for the title last October.

The Brazilian will now defend his title for the first time at UFC 275, facing Jiri Prochazka in Singapore this weekend.

