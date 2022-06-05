"She's not unbeatable" - Taila Santos says Valentina Shevchenko has flaws in her striking and ground game

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in the UFC today. However, her next opponent Taila Santos is highly confident of dethroning the reigning champion.

In the UFC 275 Countdown video, Santos expressed her self-belief in beating the Kyrgyzstan native and stated that sees some flaws in the champion's striking and ground game:

"Valentina, she's not unbeatable. I've seen some flaws on the ground, in her striking too. She's the champion, right? Until we fight."

Catch the full episode of UFC 275 Countdown below:

Taila Santos has had a dominant MMA career that includes a total of 13 finishes. Santos registered 11 first-round finishes before arriving in the UFC and has a sole blemish on her professional record, which currently stands at 19-1.

The Brazilian will look to secure her fifth straight win when faces 'Bullet' at UFC 275.

Valentina Shevchenko gives her assessment of Taila Santos ahead of UFC 275 title bout

Valentina Shevchenko will be looking to further solidify her status as the UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound women's fighter when she takes on Taila Santos in her next title defense. However, 'Bullet' is aware of the challenger's strengths and is not underestimating her.

Ahead of their championship bout at UFC 275, both Shevchenko and Santos sat down for an interview with SCMP Martial Arts. During the interaction, the champion gave an assessment of her next opponent as she said:

"I think that she is a very strong fighter. She has a lot of physical power, and everything. Another thing, fighting for the title, it requires to be the best from the other girls, who are like behind her. That’s why as always, I am preparing my best, my 100% for every single defense. I respect all my opponents, and this makes me, not underestimate their skills, but also seeing their weak sides."

Catch Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos' full interview with SCMP Martial Arts below:

Shevchenko has held the flyweight gold since winning the vacant strap with a win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in December 2018. The 34-year-old has run through six challengers since and is looking to make a seventh successful title defense against Santos in July.

Shevchenko is currently on an eight-fight win streak, with two of her last three wins coming via TKO.

